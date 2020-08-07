Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €49.22 ($55.30) and last traded at €49.48 ($55.60), approximately 29,564 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €49.60 ($55.73).

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.14.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.