istar Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:STAR)

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

istar has a payout ratio of -258.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect istar to earn ($0.98) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -44.9%.

STAR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,951. istar has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $950.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

