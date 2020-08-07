Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) shares fell 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 1,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 5,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Itafos from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28.

About Itafos (CVE:IFOS)

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

