Iungo Price Up 88.7% Over Last Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 88.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, Iungo has traded 88.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $27,807.27 and approximately $21.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.04982910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00050340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Iungo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

