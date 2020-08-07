Jabodon PT Co. Acquires New Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Post accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned 0.06% of Post as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POST. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.5% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 239.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 152.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 255,924 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter worth about $4,112,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 321.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.93. 624,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.12. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

