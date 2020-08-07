Jabodon PT Co. Has $2 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jabodon PT Co. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,487,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,625,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

