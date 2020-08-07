Jabodon PT Co. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,847 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,051,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,175,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 275,468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $513,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,613 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.06. 11,514,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,177. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

