Jabodon PT Co. Invests $2.63 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.27. 1,469,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.