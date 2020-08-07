Jabodon PT Co. Invests $2.72 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,645,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

