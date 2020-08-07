Jabodon PT Co. Invests $2.96 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. CSX comprises approximately 0.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,144,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,892,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.93. 3,428,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

