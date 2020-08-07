Jabodon PT Co. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. KKR & Co Inc makes up approximately 0.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,907,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,632,000 after buying an additional 1,317,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,187,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $332,981,000 after buying an additional 1,432,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after buying an additional 4,974,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after buying an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

