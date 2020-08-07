Jabodon PT Co. Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 6,224,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,235,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.