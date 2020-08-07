Jabodon PT Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,042,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,799,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

