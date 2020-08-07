Jabodon PT Co. Sells 119,951 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Jabodon PT Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,951 shares during the period. Mylan makes up about 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,311. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

