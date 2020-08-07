Jabodon PT Co. Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Centene accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after buying an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 330.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,384. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,861 shares of company stock worth $14,674,987. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

