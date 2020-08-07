James J. Filler Purchases 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.10 per share, with a total value of $14,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 831,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,134,794.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

