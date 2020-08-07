James J. Filler Purchases 400 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.03 per share, for a total transaction of $27,612.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 831,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,413,148.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $398.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

