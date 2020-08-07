Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 6.25% of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 139.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

