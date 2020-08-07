JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.25

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and traded as low as $9.14. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 58,733 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

