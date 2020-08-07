Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.64

Japan Tobacco Inc (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $18.24. Japan Tobacco shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 2,017 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

About Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed food in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food business. It offers tobacco products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.