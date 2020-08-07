Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGEN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

RGEN opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. Repligen has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $1,981,823.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,095.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,359 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,213. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.