Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.87.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$10.96 and a one year high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.42%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

