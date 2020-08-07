Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keyera Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.07.

TSE:KEY opened at C$23.46 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,336.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,890,613.37. Also, Director James Vance Bertram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.10, for a total value of C$442,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 749,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,561,740. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,883 shares of company stock worth $98,801 and sold 68,700 shares worth $1,494,911.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

