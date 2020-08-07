Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boot Barn Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $646.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 30.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 83.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 75,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

