Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,487,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.