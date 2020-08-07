Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nielsen Holdings PLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nielsen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 54.7% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 198.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 51.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.