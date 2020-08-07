Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JELD. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

