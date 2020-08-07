JET8 (J8T) Achieves Market Cap of $399,455.08

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, JET8 has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $399,455.08 and $2,526.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

