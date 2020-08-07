Jetcoin Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $225,455.66 and $233,451.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.27 or 0.04984677 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029450 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

