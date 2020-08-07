John D. Sheehan Buys 639 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CFO John D. Sheehan bought 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $12,556.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TEX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Terex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Cfra cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

