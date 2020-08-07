John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.68. John Wood Group shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 8,576 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

About John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

