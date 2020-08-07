Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

JLL stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.