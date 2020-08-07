Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.73. 604,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.