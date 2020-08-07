Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,742 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,100,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,092,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,633,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $178.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

