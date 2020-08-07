Joules (LON:JOUL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $106.53

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.53 and traded as low as $91.50. Joules shares last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 48,561 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOUL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 million and a PE ratio of 20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Joules Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

