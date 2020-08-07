JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $572.92

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.92 and traded as high as $576.00. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst shares last traded at $576.00, with a volume of 15,099 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 572.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.81. The firm has a market cap of $317.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH)

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

