Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $185.74

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.74 and traded as high as $191.10. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at $188.50, with a volume of 37,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.31.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.