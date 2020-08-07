Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KAI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,371 shares of company stock valued at $586,059 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

