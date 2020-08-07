Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 81,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $640.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.