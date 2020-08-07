Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Sells $32,500.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $73,070.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,962. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $178,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

