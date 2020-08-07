Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $47.16 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for about $3.39 or 0.00029401 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $113.64 million and $47.16 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006002 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002281 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

