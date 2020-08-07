KB Home Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. TheStreet upgraded KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of KBH opened at $35.05 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in KB Home by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

