Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 723,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -404.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.31. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $512,120. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,132,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,706,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 171,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,574,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 686,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,582,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

