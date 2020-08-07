KeyCorp Weighs in on R1 RCM Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the healthcare provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

R1 RCM stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 234.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 1,085,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 451,861 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 59.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,200 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

