KeyCorp Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

