Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

KEYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Keyera stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Keyera has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.50.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

