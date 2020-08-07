Kin Achieves Market Cap of $12.25 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX and Stellarport. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $119,802.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.02005266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00084984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00194108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00111580 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, Allbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

