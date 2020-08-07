Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LGHEF. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinaxis from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Kinaxis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGHEF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

About Kinaxis

