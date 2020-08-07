King DAG Tops One Day Volume of $7.94 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $7.94 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.77 or 0.01976057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00089143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00190539 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000887 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110961 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io.

Buying and Selling King DAG

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.