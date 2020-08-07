KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $17,546,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.85. 990,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.24. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $209.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock worth $8,867,021 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.